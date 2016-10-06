LOS ANGELES (AP) — Placido Domingo has renewed his contract as general director of the Los Angeles Opera for three years through the 2021-22 season.
The 75-year-old singer joined the company as an artistic consultant to the company in 1984 and served as artistic director from 2001-03 before becoming general director.
The LA Opera’s board of directors announced the new deal Thursday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.