LOS ANGELES (AP) — Placido Domingo has renewed his contract as general director of the Los Angeles Opera for three years through the 2021-22 season.

The 75-year-old singer joined the company as an artistic consultant to the company in 1984 and served as artistic director from 2001-03 before becoming general director.

The LA Opera’s board of directors announced the new deal Thursday.

