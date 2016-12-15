MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An office of the Department of Justice is launching a review of a Minnesota police department after the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.
The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services announced its review Thursday. It was requested by the St. Paul suburb of St. Anthony and is voluntary.
The goal is to assess St. Anthony police policies in many areas, including interactions with the public, and come up with recommendations for improvement. After the initial report, the office will work with St. Anthony for 18 months to help implement changes.
Castile was killed July 6 during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, another St. Paul suburb. St. Anthony officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with manslaughter.
St. Anthony is the 16th department nationwide to be part of this type of review.
