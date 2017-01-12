CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department will release a major report Friday following a yearlong civil rights investigation that found the Chicago Police Department had violated constitutional rights for years.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson are among the officials scheduled to attend a news conference Friday morning and publicly release the report. Similar reports in other cities have run well over 100 pages.

An official familiar with the Chicago report told The Associated Press that the report found that police in the nation’s third largest city violated constitutional rights over a period of years, though he declined to offer details. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the report.

The federal government launched its investigation of the 12,000-officer force — one of the nation’s largest — in 2015, after a video was released that showed the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. The footage, which showed a white officer shooting the black teenager 16 times in October 2014, prompted protests and calls for radical reforms.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has pushed through some reforms since the investigation began, including an overhaul of a police oversight body and issuing body cameras to officers on patrol. But the report is expected to call for additional, more sweeping changes.

During President Barack Obama’s administration, the Justice Department has conducted 25 such investigations of police nationwide, from Miami to Cleveland and Baltimore to Seattle.

The release of a report is one step in a long process that, in recent years, has typically led to bilateral talks between the Justice Department and a city, followed by an agreed upon police-reform plan that’s enforced by a federal judge.

Chicago’s case is unique in that the report will come just days before a change from a presidential administration that strongly backed the process to President-elect Donald Trump, whose commitment to such federal scrutiny is unclear. Unlike a reform deal announced in Baltimore on Thursday, there’s no binding deal with Chicago. All that work will be done after Trump’s inauguration.