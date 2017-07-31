TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The former star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” is joining a legal effort to have New Jersey’s new bail rules thrown out.
Duane “Dog” Chapman spoke Monday during a news conference at the federal court building in Trenton, where lawyers announced a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a man who was fatally shot in April.
The suit’s defendants include Gov. Chris Christie and state Attorney General Christopher Porrino.
It claims the gunman wasn’t detained because of bail reforms that went into effect this year and were championed by the Republican governor.
Proponents of the reforms say they help keep defendants from being stuck in jail mainly because they can’t afford bail.
This is at least the second lawsuit from the bail industry trying to overturn the changes.