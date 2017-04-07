DILLON BEACH, Calif. — A dog whose owner died after his powerboat capsized in a bay north of San Francisco has been found alive three days after the accident.
The Labrador retriever named Yoda was spotted Thursday on a rocky beach by two firefighters scouting locations for water rescue skills training.
Marin County Battalion Chief Bret McTigue says they wrapped the cold, wet dog in a lifejacket and put him near a fireplace in a fire station to warm him up.
The dog’s owner was 47-year-old Brian Ho.
McTigue says he died Monday after his 13-foot boat capsized in Tomales Bay.
Another man and another dog survived.
Relatives at Ho’s funeral announced that his dog had survived.
