DETROIT (AP) — Animal welfare authorities in Detroit are trying to find whoever is responsible for maiming a dog found with his ears and nose cut off.
The Michigan Humane Society has released a photo of the Rottweiler mix, which was found in the city on Tuesday. The society says a concerned citizen called them after spotting the dog. The animal was taken to veterinarians and treated.
Investigator Mark Ramos says the maiming has caused the dog “a great deal of suffering.”
The society is offering a $2,500 reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever hurt the dog.
Most Read Stories
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- 3 Seattle restaurants that make you feel like you’re far, far away VIEW
- Portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 90 closed in ice storm
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.