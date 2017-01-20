DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Court documents show that a Georgia prosecutor arrested in a prostitution sting was shown on video having sex.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2iJ9odq ) reports that warrants show Gwinnett County Assistant District Attorney Christopher Quinn also was identified by his license plate.
The 46-year-old prosecutor is among 56 people arrested in what authorities describe as a brothel that was operated in an apartment complex located across the street from the Dunwoody Police Department in metro Atlanta.
Quinn’s attorney, Noah Pines, is declining comment on details of the case. But he describes Quinn as an outstanding lawyer who is now caught up in the system.
Quinn is on leave from work. Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter says he is aware of the arrest and awaiting more information.
