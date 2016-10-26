HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — A former county employee in Arkansas has been arrested after prosecutors accused her of using a county credit card to buy personal items including Arkansas Razorbacks tickets and a tuxedo for her dog.
The Sentinel-Record newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2eRYyNc ) that Kristi Goss was arrested Tuesday on six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. Goss had worked as administrative assistant for the Garland County judge’s office.
According to an affidavit, investigators and auditors flagged about $200,000 in purchases made on the county’s credit card, including a diamond bracelet, Razorbacks tickets, pet insurance and the dog tuxedo, which was ordered from Amazon.
Court records do not list an attorney for Goss. Prosecutors have filed a request for a gag order preventing any comment on the case.
