DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car died after being struck by a car herself.
Forty-seven-year-old Cynthia Ray succumbed to her injuries Wednesday after she was hit on Sunday, the Detroit Free Press reported (http://on.freep.com/2nZXpb7 )
Ray had stopped on her way to work at Henry Ford Hospital, where she was an interventional pulmonologist, when she saw an overturned Jeep on I-96 and tried to help six teenagers trapped inside.
A car pulled around a curve and hit her, authorities said.
Another person who stopped to help, teenager Sean English, also was hit and had to have part of a foot amputated after the crash.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the people trying to help also was injured.
___
Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com
