NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Metairie doctor has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of illegally prescribing oxycodone and threatening to kill federal agents.
U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite said in a news release Thursday that Dr. Shannon Ceasar, the former owner of Gulf South Physicians Group, was arrested July 22.
A criminal complaint unsealed three days later said he had unlawfully prescribed controlled substances to patients in and outside his clinic. The complaint said at least two people who obtained narcotics with his prescriptions later died of drug overdoses.
Polite said the 43-year-old Ceasar is accused of threatening to assault or kill federal law enforcement officers and members of the Louisiana State Medical Board.
