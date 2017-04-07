PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey doctor has pleaded not guilty to charges that he sold prescriptions for highly addictive opioid painkillers to people who had no medical need for them, including one man who died from an overdose.
An attorney representing Dr. Byung Kang, of Little Falls, entered the plea during a court hearing Friday.
Kang was charged with strict liability for the drug-induced death of 26-year-old Michael Justice, of Clifton. Justice’s mother had called Kang 18 months earlier threatening to call police if he didn’t stop prescribing him oxycodone.
Prosecutors say Kang sold 90-count prescriptions for 30 milligram oxycodone pills for $150 to $200 to numerous patients who didn’t have a medical need.
Kang’s wife and receptionist, Soo, pleaded not guilty to charges including money laundering, conspiracy and tax-related counts.
