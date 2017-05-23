NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says that human remains, including a foot inside a shoe, are those of a 20-year-old South Carolina man who had been missing since December.
The Post and Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2rL2jKw ) Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten said Monday that DNA tests identified the severed human foot and skeletal remains as those of Everett Middleton Jr. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
Middleton was reported missing to North Charleston police Dec. 23. He suffered from schizophrenia.
Wooten says a right foot in a sneaker was discovered on a Charleston City Marina dock on May 1. Charleston Police Harbor Patrol and Charleston County sheriff’s deputies discovered the skeletal remains May 10 in a marsh area near the campus of The Citadel.
