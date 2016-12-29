AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A DJ at an Ohio bar will serve four years in prison in the fatal beating of a man who had complained that the music was too loud.
Sixty-five-year-old Robert Jarvis was sentenced Wednesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court for the death of 43-year-old Forrest Ryan, of North Canton.
Prosecutors say the two got into an argument Jan. 8 over the volume of the music that Jarvis was playing at the Zodiac bar in Akron. Surveillance video shows Jarvis later seeking out Ryan in another part of the bar and punching him three times in the head.
Jarvis pleaded guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.
