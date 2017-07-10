FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who was attacked by an alligator while diving for golf balls in a lake says the reptile grabbed his arm and wouldn’t let go so he started punching it in the eyes.
Scott Lahodik told Fox 13 that he was diving on Friday and felt the alligator clamp onto his arm.
He said he punched the gator in the eyes and managed to get out of the water. He hopped in a golf cart so he could seek medical assistance.
Lahodik said he’d made a career diving for golf balls since he retired from the military in 1988. He has 400 stitches and staples in his arm and thinks his diving days are over.
