BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a diver is recovering in the hospital after being stung by a venomous lionfish off Florida’s Atlantic coast near Boca Raton.
Assistant Chief Michael LaSalle of Boca Raton Fire Rescue tells local media the man was diving in about 100 feet of water when he was stung Thursday, felt tingling in his upper body and surfaced.
He says the man in his mid 50s was brought dockside and flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach because it has a hyperbaric chamber especially used to treat injured divers.
The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, was reported in stable condition.
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- Homeland Security agents took $15M in bribes, closed their eyes
- New area code coming for Western Washington in 2017
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says on its website that lionfish are non-native in Atlantic waters, have few predators and their venomous spines can be very painful.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.