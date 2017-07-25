BOSTON (AP) — The Coast Guard says an unresponsive diver pulled from the water near the wreck of the Andrea Doria off Massachusetts has died.

Petty Officer Nicole Groll says the diver was operating off a commercial diving vessel on Monday afternoon.

An off-duty paramedic on board performed CPR for two hours as the vessel headed toward Montauk, New York.

A Coast Guard helicopter responded and communicated with crew members but did not take the diver off.

Groll says a medical professional on Tuesday confirmed to the Coast Guard that the diver died. She had no additional information.

As many as 16 divers have died over the years exploring the wreck of the Italian luxury liner. It sank in 1956 in about 240 feet of water 50 miles south of Nantucket.