BRICK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school superintendent says a white student made an “innocent mistake” by performing in a celebration of world cultures with his face colored black.
The Asbury Park Press reports http://on.app.com/2rPeHcM ) the eighth-grade boy was representing Brazilian soccer in a recent performance at Veterans Memorial Middle School in Brick Township. The student covered his face with the grease that athletes apply under their eyes to reduce glare.
A black classmate took a picture and showed it to his mother, who posted it online.
Brick Interim Superintendent Thomas Gialanella says the boy didn’t understand the significance of whites performing in blackface, a once-common practice in 19th century minstrel shows to portray blacks.
Gialanella says he’ll increase sensitivity training for staff and students.
Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com