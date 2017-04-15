PRINCETON, Mass. (AP) — DNA evidence is being credited with finding the man authorities say killed a New York City woman who was out running near her mother’s Massachusetts home last summer.

Worcester (WUS’-tur) County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. proclaimed, “We got him” at a news conference Saturday in Princeton, a small town in central Massachusetts.

Vanessa Marcotte’s (MAR-cot) body was found Aug. 7 in some woods about a half-mile from her mother’s home.

The 27-year-old Marcotte grew up in nearby Leominster (LEH’-mihn-stur). She worked as an account manager for Google in New York.

Police have charged 31-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz, of Worcester, with several counts of aggravated assault. Early says more charges are expected.

Early says a state trooper spotted Ortiz, who matched a description determined through a DNA profile and interviews.