PRINCETON, Mass. (AP) — DNA evidence is being credited with finding the man authorities say killed a New York City woman who was out running near her mother’s Massachusetts home last summer.
Worcester (WUS’-tur) County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. proclaimed, “We got him” at a news conference Saturday in Princeton, a small town in central Massachusetts.
Vanessa Marcotte’s (MAR-cot) body was found Aug. 7 in some woods about a half-mile from her mother’s home.
The 27-year-old Marcotte grew up in nearby Leominster (LEH’-mihn-stur). She worked as an account manager for Google in New York.
Most Read Stories
- Will the last middle-class person leaving Seattle turn out the lights? | FYI Guy
- IDs released of men killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way and Renton this week
- Marshawn Lynch reportedly agrees to terms with Raiders --- or has he?
- Husband needs to know that relationship is crumbling under his excessive weight | Dear Carolyn
- Free rent for a year in Seattle: Meet the three finalists
Police have charged 31-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz, of Worcester, with several counts of aggravated assault. Early says more charges are expected.
Early says a state trooper spotted Ortiz, who matched a description determined through a DNA profile and interviews.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.