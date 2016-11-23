HONG KONG (AP) — Two Hong Kong separatist lawmakers are attending a hearing at the city’s High Court to appeal a court judgment that disqualified them from taking office.
Sixtus Leung Chung-hang and Yau Wai-ching from the Youngspiration Party had altered their oaths by adding anti-China insults at the swearing-in ceremony last month.
A Nov. 15 ruling said they could not be seated because they had violated the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s mini-constitution along with rules on the taking of oaths by elected officials.
Beijing had pre-empted the court by issuing its own controversial ruling aimed at blocking the pair from getting a second chance at taking their oaths.
Most Read Stories
- UW cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces he's leaving team
- Thanksgiving, Apple Cup travel alert: ‘Parade of storms’ to bring rain, wind, mountain snow
- Cops, homelessness and goodbye to Pronto: Seattle’s new budget
- Quarter-mile walk from light rail to Sea-Tac could get a little cozier
- Boeing goes outside for new Commercial Airplanes CEO
Leung, 30, and Yau, 25, had also displayed a flag that said “Hong Kong is Not China” and used an archaic derogatory Japanese term for China.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.