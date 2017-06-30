ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Yo ho, yo ho, no pirate’s wife for me.
Disneyland’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride is losing a scene where a bound and tearful woman is on the auction block for pirates to buy as a wife.
A banner that now says “Auction, take a wench for a bride” will be changed to “Auction, Surrender yer loot,” and the woman on the auction block will herself become a pirate.
Disneyland spokeswoman Suzi Brown tells the Orange County Register and the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that the changes will be made at the Paris park in July and at the Anaheim park next year.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- New Washington state budget would provide $7.3B more to public schools over four years
- Seattle added more people last year than all of King County’s suburbs combined | FYI Guy
- Why Russell Wilson's improved health and lower weight may be the biggest Seahawks' story no one is talking about
- Horizon Air cutting hundreds of flights this summer due to pilot shortage
The change is the most recent of several updates to the ride to match modern sensibilities, including one where a scene was altered to have pirates chasing a woman’s food instead of the woman herself.