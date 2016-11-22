LOS ANGELES (AP) — An animatronic doll from Disneyland’s It’s a Small World ride and an original “stretching portrait” from the park’s Haunted Mansion attraction were the top-grossing items at a recent auction of Disney memorabilia in Los Angeles.
The portrait brought in $172,500 and the Small World animatronic doll sold for $80,500 at Van Eaton Galleries’ “Souvenirs of Disneyland” auction.
The gallery announced Monday that the auction raised more than $1.2 million.
Other popular lots included a collection of rare Disneyland postcards, which sold for $69,000, and a sparrow from the Enchanted Tiki Room attraction that fetched $34,500.
