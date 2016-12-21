ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World’s annual passholders are getting a holiday treat at the theme park gates: they’ll be able to bypass long lines at the entrances by using special turnstile gateways for passholders only.
The benefit begins Wednesday. It’s scheduled to run into January and no end date has been announced.
Disney says the option is a thank you for people who purchased an annual pass.
The entrances will be at all four Walt Disney World parks, including Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Passholders should look for signs after going through each park’s security checkpoint.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.