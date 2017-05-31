ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Walt Disney World employee is accused of impersonating an FBI agent while stopping a woman on a Florida road.
Orlando television station WKMG (http://bit.ly/2rTRPeI ) reports an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy responded when he saw 26-year-old Brett Michael Smith pull over the woman near SeaWorld’s Aquatica waterpark Saturday.
The woman didn’t initially stop after hitting an orange traffic cone when she realized the Aquatica parking lot was full. An arrest report says Smith walked up to her car at a red light and flashed his badge, saying he “worked for the FBI.”
The deputy, who was nearby, turned on his lights and parked his cruiser. The report says at first he thought the badge was real. Authorities say Smith bought the badge for Halloween.
A lawyer wasn’t listed for Smith.
Information from: WKMG-TV, http://www.local6.com/index.html
