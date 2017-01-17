NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — Police in northeast Ohio have no leads in solving a Friday the 13th mystery involving the dumping of several dismembered deer carcasses alongside a road.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2jSTIAt ) the mutilated and disemboweled remains of at least three deer were discovered on the side of a road in New Franklin last Friday morning.
Police say the does were found wrapped in duct tape and they didn’t appear to be killed for meat.
Investigators believe someone harvested organs from the animals before they were left on the side of the road. Lt. Ed Klein said the case doesn’t look normal.
The Ohio Division of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has been notified.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
