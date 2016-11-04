NUNNELLY, Tenn. (AP) — Disgraced former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, who has kept a low profile since his laptop became part of the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server, was spotted on Friday riding a horse at a Tennessee rehab facility that offers equine therapy for sex addiction.

The New York Post reported (http://nyp.st/2f93flF) that Weiner was seen on horseback at the Recovery Ranch in Nunnelly, Tennessee. A photo shows Weiner wearing jeans and a helmet while riding in a wooded area.

The Recovery Ranch offers equine therapy as part of its treatment for sex addiction and other mental health problems.

The Post said Weiner didn’t answer when a reporter approached him for comment.

Weiner has not been seen in public since FBI Director James Comey told Congress last week that the agency was reviewing emails on Weiner’s laptop as part of its investigation into Democratic presidential nominee Clinton’s emails.

Weiner, a Democrat, is the estranged husband of Clinton aide Huma Abedin. He resigned his seat representing a New York City district in Congress over sexually explicit texts and social media posts to various women.

Federal authorities began investigating Weiner in late September after an online news outlet, the Daily Mail, published an interview with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl who said she had exchanged sexually explicit messages with him over several months.

The girl said that during a Skype chat Weiner had asked her to undress and touch herself.

Weiner released a statement at the time acknowledging that he’d corresponded with the girl. He apologized, saying he had “repeatedly demonstrated terrible judgment about the people I have communicated with online.”

But he also said he had “likely been the subject of a hoax” and provided an email, written by the girl to a teacher, in which she recanted her story.

The girl told the Daily Mail she wrote the email at Weiner’s request but never sent it to the teacher.

Federal prosecutors in North Carolina and New York were initially involved in the investigation, but agents in New York subsequently took the lead, according to a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

State law in New York makes it a felony to send minors harmful online messages or nude pictures or ask them to engage in sexual performances.