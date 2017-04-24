ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Diplomats representing ancient civilizations have met in the Greek capital for the first time as part of a new 10-member international club.
The Ancient Civilizations Forum held its inaugural session in Athens on Monday, attended by foreign ministers or senior diplomats from China, India, Italy, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Greece, Mexico, Bolivia and Peru.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told attendees that their cultures share a heritage of “positive power, the strength of knowledge, education (and) progress.” He voiced hopes that the 10 countries could benefit from cooperation in areas ranging from the economy to culture.
The new club is defined by history, rather than geography or clout, with each of its members having been a top global player at some — often distant — point in the past 4,000 years.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cowlitz Tribe opening $510M casino complex they hope will draw 4.5M visitors VIEW
- ‘It was humiliating’: Former staffers say Gig Harbor lawmaker prone to ‘screaming fits’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.