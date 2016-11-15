UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A North Korean diplomat says his country doesn’t care who is president of the United States but rather whether or not the U.S. will end its “hostile policies.”

Kim Yong Ho, the North Korean Foreign Ministry’s director of the division of human rights and humanitarian issues, made his comments at a press conference Tuesday to discuss a U.N. committee’s vote to condemn his country over human rights abuses.

Kim said he had been asked by several reporters to comment on North Korea’s stance on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

“What is apparent here is that we do not care about whoever becomes the president of the U.S. The fundamental issue here is whether or not the United States has the political will to withdraw its hostile policies,” Kim said.