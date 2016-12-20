LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dick Van Dyke will appear in Disney’s upcoming sequel to “Mary Poppins.”
Van Dyke played chimney sweep Bert in the 1964 original as well as the elderly banker, Mr. Dawes. He tells Entertainment Tonight that in “Mary Poppins Returns,” he’ll play Mr. Dawes’ son.
The 91-year-old comedy legend says he’ll be going to London in the spring to shoot his part, which he calls “a little song-and-dance number.”
He tells The Hollywood Reporter that the movie will be set 20 years after the original.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
Emily Blunt is set to play Mary Poppins. Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury and “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda will also star.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.