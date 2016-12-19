MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A Department of Homeland Security analyst who brought a gun and other weapons into his agency’s Washington building has reached a related plea deal.

Ashley Lough, northern West Virginia U.S. attorney’s office spokeswoman, says Jonathan Wienke tentatively signed a plea agreement. A federal court hearing will follow Wednesday in Martinsburg. Plea deal details haven’t been disclosed.

Court filings allege Wienke carried a backpack with a knife, infrared camera, pepper spray and handcuffs into agency headquarters June 9. Authorities found a gun in his pocket.

Filings say authorities found ingredients for explosives and gun silencers at Wienke’s Martinsburg home.

Wienke previously pleaded not guilty of firearms charges related to making illegal silencers.

In July, the department’s chief security officer told a congressional subcommittee there’s “no indication” Wienke planned workplace violence.