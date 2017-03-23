BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — The U.S. education secretary says her “heart aches” for a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at a Maryland high school last week.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos released a statement Thursday before a trip to a Bethesda elementary school. She says everyone has a responsibility to ensure that every student has access to a safe and nurturing learning environment.

Police charged 18-year-old Henry Sanchez and 17-year-old Jose Montano with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offense after the incident at Rockville High School. Both are being held without bail.

Sanchez, who lived in Guatemala, entered the country illegally.

The case is becoming the focus of the national immigration debate.