BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — The U.S. education secretary says her “heart aches” for a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at a Maryland high school last week.
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos released a statement Thursday before a trip to a Bethesda elementary school. She says everyone has a responsibility to ensure that every student has access to a safe and nurturing learning environment.
Police charged 18-year-old Henry Sanchez and 17-year-old Jose Montano with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offense after the incident at Rockville High School. Both are being held without bail.
Sanchez, who lived in Guatemala, entered the country illegally.
Most Read Stories
- 'I'm amazed tourists ever come back': Your comments on Seattle's poor tourism survey
- Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr. asks for release from Washington
- Rare, often fatal, respiratory disease carried by mice — hantavirus — confirmed in King County
- AP Exclusive: Before Trump job, Manafort worked to aid Putin VIEW
- Measles cases in South Lake Union: Were you exposed?
The case is becoming the focus of the national immigration debate.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.