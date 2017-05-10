DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Despite threats of protests, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is delivering the commencement address at Bethune-Cookman University.

DeVos is giving the keynote speech to the 2017 BCU graduating class Wednesday, even though there have been calls for the historically black university to rescind the invitation. Students presented BCU president Edison Jackson with signed petitions Tuesday, demanding DeVos not be allowed to deliver her speech.

Some say they may protest.

DeVos, who was picked by President Donald Trump, has been a controversial figure because of her support for vouchers and charter schools. She offended many African-Americans in February when she said historically black colleges are the “real pioneers when it comes to school choice.” Those schools were started because African-Americans weren’t allowed to attend white universities and colleges.