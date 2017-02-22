STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit suburb that denied a religious organization’s proposal for a mosque in a residential neighborhood has agreed to settle two federal lawsuits that alleged discrimination.

Sterling Heights City Council voted late Tuesday to accept the settlements, including one in a lawsuit brought in December by the U.S. Attorney’s office. The mosque project will proceed, but a final site plan still needs to be approved.

The Detroit News reports the settlement resolves issues such as parking and traffic congestion.

In 2015, the city’s planning commission voted against a special land agreement for the mosque sought by the American Islamic Community Center. A lawsuit brought by the American Islamic Community Center noted a “hostile” commission and public.

City officials say the settlement keeps Sterling Heights out of costly litigation.