MILLBURN, N.J. (AP) — A police detective caught on video making racist remarks at the scene of a brutal home invasion has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing.
Prosecutors in Essex County, New Jersey, announced their findings Friday regarding Millburn detective Colin McMillan. They have sent the matter back to Millburn police, who will decide whether McMillan will face any departmental charges.
The remarks were captured by a home security video camera.
Authorities say Shawn Custis severely beat and robbed a woman in 2013 while she sat with her daughter watching cartoons.
Custis, who is black, argued during his trial that McMillan’s comments had tainted the investigation.
Custis was convicted on numerous charges, including aggravated assault, child endangerment and robbery, but was acquitted of attempted murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.
