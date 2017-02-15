WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s detective testified he saw nothing dangerous happening seconds before his sergeant fatally shot an unarmed man.
Palm Beach County Detective Kevin Drummond testified Wednesday that as he drove past a parking lot, he saw Sgt. Michael Custer exiting his SUV and Seth Adams standing nearby next to his pickup truck.
He said he saw nothing wrong so he kept driving. Seconds later, another deputy radioed he heard shots fired.
Custer says he shot Adams because he attacked him. Adams’ parents are suing him and the sheriff’s office, saying the May 2012 shooting was unprovoked.
