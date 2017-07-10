Two years have passed since an Associated Press investigation spurred a rescue leading to the release of more than 2,000 fishermen enslaved on remote Indonesian islands. Many of them have struggled to start over ever since.

Some are lucky to find odd jobs paying pennies an hour in cramped slums and rural villages in Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand and Laos. Others must travel far from home for back-breaking labor. Some suffer night terrors and trauma from the physical and mental abuse they endured on boats run by Thai captains. Others fight their demons with drugs and alcohol.

There are also stories of inspiration. Some of the men enrolled in trade school, found decent work or are opening small businesses. Some have started families. All of them are thankful to be free.