CHICAGO (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel should ask for federal help if he isn’t able to bring down a homicide count that soared last year to 762 — the most killings in nearly two decades and more than New York and Los Angeles combined.

Trump pointed to the spike in shooting deaths earlier this week in a posting on Twitter, writing: “If Mayor can’t do it he must ask for federal help!” Despite Trump’s tweet, the federal government has already been involved, albeit with mixed results, via the U.S. attorney’s office, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies.

Trump isn’t the first to broach the idea that the U.S. government could do more to help stem deadly violence in Chicago. But now, as on earlier occasions, what more the federal government can do isn’t at all clear.

Here’s a look at the issue and some of the options that might be available:

THE NUMBERS

In addition to the 762 homicides, Chicago saw a jump in shooting incidents overall from 2,426 in 2015 to 3,550 in 2016. The bulk of the deaths and shooting incidents occurred in only five of the city’s 22 police districts on the city’s South and West sides, all poor and predominantly black areas where gangs are most active. Police said the shootings in those areas generally weren’t random, with more than 80 percent of the victims having previously been identified by police as more vulnerable because of their gang ties or past arrests.

___

NATIONAL GUARD

The most direct — and most extreme — intervention would be sending National Guard troops into Chicago to try and tamp the violence. Both the U.S. president and the Illinois governor have the authority to mobilize the Illinois National Guard. But federal statute, known as the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, prohibits federal troops from being deployed in civil law enforcement. While a president could try to find legal loopholes to get around that prohibition, the legalities of any such deployment would pose major obstacles. A heavy-handed intervention could upset many conservatives who advocate for states’ rights.

Trump has not broached the possibility of using troops, although the idea comes up from time to time in Illinois. When someone asked Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner about the possibility in August, he ruled it out. He said he had discussed the idea with police, community leaders and the National Guard and that “no thoughtful leader thinks that’s a good idea or would really provide a solution.”

___

U.S. ATTORNEY

Current U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon came under pressure when selected to be the top federal law enforcement official in Chicago three years ago to put violent crime at the top of the city’s agenda. But from the start of his tenure, he tempered expectations about what a U.S. attorney’s office could do. He had said repeatedly that communities couldn’t arrest their way out of the problem of violence and that a more holistic approach — one that also addresses socioeconomic problems — is required.

As the homicide count in Chicago rose to alarming levels, Fardon said in a September speech that his office and federal agencies including the FBI, DEA and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives “have ramped up their resources to help tamp down this spike in violence.” He also said federal agencies had launched new crime-fighting programs with city and state officials, though he didn’t provide details. He added about the bid to bring violence down: “Suffice it to say all oars from those agencies, including the FBI, are in the water right now.”

___

GANGS

Going back decades, a cornerstone of anti-violence measures by U.S. attorneys in Chicago has been to convict and imprison gang leaders. Federal prosecutors in Chicago have used racketeering and gun laws to go after gangs, who police blame for much of the deadly violence. One of the largest street-gang cases in recent Chicago history is wrapping up this month in U.S. District Court, with six reputed leaders of the notorious Hobos street gang on trial for an alleged racketeering conspiracy that prosecutors say included at least nine killings. But many gang experts point to an unintended consequence of prosecuting gang leaders: Breaking up a gang’s command structure can often lead to more inter-gang rivalry and, therefore, to even more violence.