LONDON (AP) — The president of the United States has offered to help. The pope is willing to have the Vatican hospital take him in. Some 1.3 million pounds ($1.68 million) have been raised to help him leave Britain for treatment.
But little has changed Tuesday for Charlie Gard, a terminally-ill British infant suffering from a rare genetic disease that has left him severely brain damaged.
The child is at the center of a global crusade to have him treated in the United States with a trial therapy. Hospital specialists have said the experimental therapy won’t help. Three British courts have ruled it’s in Charlie’s best interests to be allowed to die with dignity.
Parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates are spending time with their son before his life-support is turned off.
Most Read Stories
- Commentary: Sprint’s bowing to the cable guys, as it puts T-Mobile deal on hold, looks shortsighted
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Fourth of July 2017: Your guide to fireworks, parades and more in the Seattle area
- Queen Anne man held on $3M bail in fatal shooting of wife
- At Elwha River, forests, fish and flowers where there were dams and lakes WATCH