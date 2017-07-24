CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — There’s a new take on the hit Latin pop song “Despacito.” And this one is not garnering accolades from its producers.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro premiered a remix of the song by Puerto Rican duo Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Sunday, transforming the record-setting single about a slow, romantic seduction into a campaign jingle for his contested constitution rewrite.
“For the unity and peace of our country,” the remix begins. “The constituent assembly moves forward.”
Fonsi and Daddy Yankee took to social media Monday to veto the new spin on their song, which recently became an even bigger hit with a remix featuring Justin Bieber.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- Why watermelon is good for you
- Why Republicans can’t govern | David Brooks / Syndicated columnist
- Passage of paid-family-leave act shows power of working together | Op-Ed
Maduro is pressing forward with his pledge to hold a July 30 election to select delegates to a special assembly that will rewrite the constitution.