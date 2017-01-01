DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot in a dispute at a downtown nightclub.
Police were called to the Des Moines nightclub around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate the altercation.
Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says the 18-year-old died at the nightclub after he was shot. The Des Moines man’s name wasn’t immediately released.
The shooting is Des Moines’ first homicide of 2017.
Most Read Stories
- Complete coverage: Huskies get outmuscled in 24-7 Peach Bowl loss to Alabama
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- UW's Chris Petersen after loss to Alabama: 'When you step back and look at the big picture, the bar's been moved up' WATCH
- Sure, Alabama is better, but Huskies still could have won | Matt Calkins
- First impression of UW Huskies' 24-7 loss to Alabama in Peach Bowl
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.