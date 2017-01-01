DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot in a dispute at a downtown nightclub.

Police were called to the 508 nightclub around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate the altercation.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says Des Moines resident Frederico Thompson Jr. died at the scene after he was shot.

The shooting is Des Moines’ first homicide of 2017. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.