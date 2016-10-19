LOS ANGELES (AP) — The rape lawsuit trial of NBA star Derrick Rose is heading to the jury.
A Los Angeles panel is scheduled to begin deliberating Wednesday in a suit that claims Rose and two friends gang-raped his ex-girlfriend in 2013 at her Los Angeles apartment after she passed out from drugs or drink.
Rose’s attorneys call the sex consensual and contend the woman is simply seeking a $21.5 million payday.
In closing arguments Tuesday, Rose’s lawyer argued that the 30-year-old woman was suing for money and for revenge because the New York Knicks point guard ended their relationship.
However, the woman’s lawyer told jurors that she was the victim of a “classic” gang rape.
