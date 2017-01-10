FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy assigned to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been suspended as part of an investigation into leaked surveillance video from last week’s fatal shooting.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office informed Deputy Michael Dingman in a letter Tuesday he was being suspended with pay indefinitely as an internal affair investigation continues.
The video recording posted on TMZ’s website appears to show Esteban Santiago walking through the airport’s baggage claim area Friday, pulling a handgun from his waistband and firing several times before running.
Santiago is accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others. The 26-year-old Iraq war veteran remains jailed without bond on federal charges.
Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association President Jeff Bell says the union is representing Dingman and will ensure that his rights are protected.
