ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has died after a sheriff’s deputy struck his car while chasing a stolen vehicle.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore tells media outlets 22-year-old Joshua Caleb Martin was killed Sunday night on South Carolina Highway 8.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Nikki Carson says deputies were pursuing a stolen car when the crash happened. Martin was not involved in the chase.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the deputy’s car struck Martin’s car on the passenger’s side, pinning the man inside the vehicle. Greg Shore says Martin was a student at Greenville Technical College.
Carson says the unidentified deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has been placed on administrative leave.
The highway patrol is investigating the crash.