FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida sheriff’s deputy shot a man during a confrontation on Interstate 75.

The News-Press reports (http://newspr.es/2pQo9hu ) that the shooting happened early Saturday. Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno told reporters that the deputy had responded to a 911 call for service on the interstate when the suspect confronted her with a gun.

The deputy shot him. Marceno did not release the name of the deputy or the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The deputy was not hurt.

Interstate 75 southbound in Fort Myers for several hours after the shooting but has reopened.