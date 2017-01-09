CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy shot a man who was armed with a knife and threatening deputies at a recreational vehicle park in north Georgia.
Forsyth County Cpl. Peter Sabella tells multiple news outlets that deputies received a call from a woman saying the man inside her RV was threatening to commit suicide Sunday night. Sabella says one of the deputies fired his weapon after the man threatened deputies with a knife.
Sabella says the man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The name of the man has not been released.
The deputy was not injured.
The deputies involved were placed on administrative leave pending investigation.
