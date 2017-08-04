MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A deputy responding to a disturbance call in Mississippi has shot an armed suspect, killing him.
The Meridian Star reports the shooting happened about 1 p.m. Friday at what is believed to be the victim’s family home.
The newspaper quotes Coroner Clayton Cobler (KAH-bler) as saying the deputy fired at least two shots at the suspect. Authorities have not released the name of either the suspect or the deputy.
Cobler says the suspect died at a hospital.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation. A telephone call seeking comment was not immediately returned.
This story has been corrected to reflect that the sheriff’s first name is spelled Billy, not Billie and that the coroner, not the sheriff, said the deputy fired at least two shots.
Information from: The Meridian Star, http://www.meridianstar.com