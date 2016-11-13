HUGHSON, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while responding to a call about a suspicious car and person. The suspect is on the loose.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says Deputy Dennis Wallace was shot and killed Sunday outside the city of Hughson.

The department says 36-year-old David Machado is suspected in the killing. Machado was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a blue and gray baseball cap.

The department says he carjacked a white 2009 Kia 4-door with a California license plate.

Machado is considered armed and dangerous.