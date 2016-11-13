HUGHSON, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while responding to a call about a suspicious car and person. The suspect is on the loose.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says Deputy Dennis Wallace was shot and killed Sunday outside the city of Hughson.
The department says 36-year-old David Machado is suspected in the killing. Machado was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a blue and gray baseball cap.
The department says he carjacked a white 2009 Kia 4-door with a California license plate.
Most Read Stories
- Kshama Sawant should’ve blasted Trump when it mattered | Danny Westneat
- Speaking out for drug war victims, Filipina goes into hiding VIEW
- See how the Sound Transit vote went in your neighborhood — and everywhere else
- Extended forecast: La Niña winter cooling could bring heavy snow, rain
- FINAL: No. 4 Huskies see perfect season come to an end with 26-13 loss to USC
Machado is considered armed and dangerous.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.