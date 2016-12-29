FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Investigators say human remains found buried under a large cliff may be those of a West Virginia woman missing since 1979.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that someone who was searching for arrowheads in the Kanawha Falls area on Tuesday afternoon found a human skull instead.
Based on the fact that the bones appear to be between 30 and 40 years old, Capt. Jim Sizemore says the remains may belong to Sue Roop, a mother who disappeared 37 years ago.
Sizemore says the connection to Roop is currently only a “wild guess,” but Roop is the only person from the area who is missing from that period.
Medical examiners will work to determine the victim’s identity and the cause of death.
