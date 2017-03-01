RIDDLE, Ore. (AP) — Multiple people were killed and others seriously injured when a house fire broke out overnight in a small town in Oregon, authorities said Wednesday.

There were less than 10 people in the home when the fire broke out around 2 a.m.in the town of Riddle, Douglas County Deputy Dwes Hutson said.

He declined to say if any children were among the dead or injured.

South Umpqua School District Superintendent Tim Porter told The News-Review in Roseburg (http://bit.ly/2lXmx0V) that students in his district were involved in the fire but he didn’t know their names or ages.

The district was prepared to provide grief counseling, he said.

Those who were injured were transported to Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center in Portland.

“The injured are very seriously injured,” Hutson said at a news conference.

Hutson couldn’t provide more information about the numbers of people killed in the blaze or their identities until relatives had been notified of the deaths.

Riddle is about 200 miles south of Portland in a rural and heavily forested county.

Authorities remained on scene to begin an investigation. The cause does not appear to be suspicious, Dwes said.

.