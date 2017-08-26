LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has fired a decorated deputy he says taunted an autistic boy.
The Tampa Bay times reports Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri fired Deputy Ural Darling on Friday.
Gualitieri said Darling took the 13-year-old to his middle school’s office last May for throwing a book at a teacher. He said the boy has the cognitive ability of a first grader. Darling was assigned to the school.
He said Darling taunted the boy with handcuffs and threatened to put him in a mental hospital for life. The confrontation was captured on a recorder the boy’s mom placed in his pants.
Most Read Stories
- Farmed salmon ‘heading to every river in Puget Sound’
- Philadelphia Eagles fan gets last laugh with obituary
- Mount Zion pastor quits: ‘I am deeply hurt’
- Looking to catch escaped Atlantic salmon? Here are some fishing tips
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
Darling received a commendation last year for saving a woman who collapsed. He was Florida’s 2011 school resource officer of the year. Darling doesn’t have a listed phone number.